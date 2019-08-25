SUNDAY PM FORECAST: Mostly clear skies tonight, Heat Advisories issued for Monday

Temperatures are expected to warm up on Monday to near 100°. Heat Advisories have been issued for all of East Texas until Monday evening. Heat index values expected to approach 105°-100°.

TONIGHT: Isolated showers in Deep East Texas ending early this evening. Temperatures headed for the 80s. Winds SE 5-10 mph. 

OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear then morning low clouds forming closer to daybreak. Low: 78. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to a mostly sunny sky. Breezy at times and hotter! High: 99. Winds: South 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy with a 30% chance for showers and storms. A weak cold front moves in. Low: 78. High 97. Winds: South shifting NE 15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms. Low: 76. High: 92. Winds: Variable 10 mph

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with 30% chance for showers and storms. Low: 74. High: 93. Winds: SE 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm. Isolated showers chance (20%). Low: 75. High: 93. Winds: SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY and SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and less humid. Lows: 72. Highs: 92-93. Winds: SE shifting NE 10 mph on Saturday, NE 10 mph on Sunday



