SUNDAY PM FORECAST: Another clear and cool night with some patchy dense fog tomorrow morning

East Texas Storm Team Forecast: 10-28-18

OVERNIGHT: Clear and mild. Some patchy dense fog possible Monday morning but not expected to be widespread. Lows 58-61. Winds: SW 5 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and continued quiet warmer. High 82. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds to a mostly cloudy sky by the evening. Windy & very warm with more humidity. Low: 65. High: 81. Winds: South 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY, HALLOWEEN: Cloudy, windy, warm and humid with an increasing chance (70%) for showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could be strong to severe. Temperatures: Low 66, High 72. Winds: SW shifting NW 15-25 mph.

THURSDAY: Becoming mostly sunny, windy and much cooler. Low: 50. High: 62. Winds: NNW 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and continued cool temperatures. Low: 47. High: 62. Winds: Variable 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and a tad bit cooler. Low 42, High 58. Winds South 10 mph.

***FALL BACK: Turn clocks back one hour at 2AM on Sunday***

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and windy. Low 50, High 66...Winds South 10-20 mph