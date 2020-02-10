Sunday Night Forecast: Wet weather this week with flash flooding possible

OVERNIGHT into MONDAY MORNING: Rain becomes likely, and some t-storms. Temperatures falling into the 50s and some 40s north of I-20, lower 60s in Deep East Texas. Wind: South, becoming NW 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: A cold front arrives Monday morning, rain continues to be likely through day, chances at 70% to 90%, especially in Deep East Texas. Cooler. High: 57, but 60s in southern areas as the cold front stalls. Wind: North 10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT into TUESDAY MORNING: Another wave of rain and isolated storms. Some rain possibly heavy. Lows: upper 40s to lower 50s. Wind: NE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: More rain likely, chances at 80%. High: 53, and near 60 in southern areas. Wind: Northeast 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Another wave of rain and isolated storms, chances at 80%. Low: 44. Highs: upper lower 50s, but upper 50s and near 60 in southern counties. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Decreasing clouds. Low: 40. High: 55. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

**Potential rainfall amounts through early Thursday could exceed 2-3 inches,

and closer to the Louisiana border 3-4 inches or more possible.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for several counties until Wednesday night**

FRIDAY: Sunny and cool. Low: 36. High: 55. Wind: East 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. A 20% to 30% chance of rain. Low: 39. High: 60. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Becoming mainly cloudy. Scattered showers and some t-storms possible. Even warmer. Low: 56. High: 69. Wind: South 5-10 mph.