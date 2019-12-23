Sunday Night Forecast: Warmer weather returns as Christmas approaches

EARLY SATURDAY MORNING: Light rain persisting with the clouds. Chance of rain at 40%. Low temperatures in the upper 30s to mainly lower 40s. Wind: SE, turning East 0-5 mph.

SATURDAY: A 30% chance of rain throughout the day - mainly for the morning to early afternoon. Staying mainly cloudy through the late afternoon. Cool day. High: 52. Wind: NE 5 mph.