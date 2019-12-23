Sunday Night Forecast: Warmer weather returns as Christmas approaches

EARLY MONDAY MORNING: Clear skies and chilly. Lows in the lower to middle 30s.
MONDAY: More sunshine and warmer in the afternoon. High: 65. Wind: Calm.
TUESDAY, CHRISTMAS EVE: Sunny to mostly sunny. A few high clouds returning in the afternoon. Low: 40. High: 69. Wind: South 5 mph.
WEDNESDAY, CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 45. High: 69. Wind: South 5-10 mph.
THURSDAY: A few more clouds returning. Warm. Low: 49. High: 70. Wind: South 5-10 mph.
FRIDAY: A 30% chance of rain and storms. Mild. Low: 58. High: 63. Wind: Southeast 10 mph.
SATURDAY: Scattered t-storms possible, chances at 50%. Low: 53. High: 65. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.
SUNDAY: A 40% chance of rain early, then cooler. Low: 38. High: 54. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.