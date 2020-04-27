Sunday Night Forecast: Warmer & more humid Monday, storms late Tuesday

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear and milder. Low: 58. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Breezy & warmer. Highs: lower 80s. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Morning clouds to afternoon sunshine and humid. There is a 80% chance of rain and a few storms in the late afternoon and evening, posing a severe risk of hail, wind, and isolated tornadoes. Low: 65. High: 82. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Morning rain ends in Deep East Texas. Decreasing clouds by the afternoon. Low: 65. High: 79. Wind: North 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 55. High: 81. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: More sunshine and a lot warmer. Low: 61. High: 87. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 69. High: 90. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Clouds increase, and a 20% chance of rain or storms. Low: 69. High: 87. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.