Sunday Night Forecast: Very warm & isolated severe storm Monday

OVERNIGHT: Cloudy and breezy. Patchy drizzle or a light shower possible. Lows: middle to lower 60s. Wind: South-SW 10-20 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers or a few storms in the afternoon and evening – mostly for areas north of HWY 79 (20% chance south of HWY 79). A few storms could be severe. Highs in the 70s and possibly near 80. Wind: Southwest 5-15 mph, turning North 5-10 mph in the evening.

MONDAY NIGHT into TUESDAY MORNING: Evening isolated storms end late. Then, cloudy with patchy drizzle as the cold front moves south. Cooler night. Lows in the 50s to near 60 south. Rain chances at 40%.

TUESDAY (ELECTION DAY): Periods of showers and drizzle, chances 40% to 60%. In Deep East Texas, there is a low chance of a strong to a severe storm. Highs: 50s to the 60s. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT into WEDNESDAY MORNING: Rain will increasing after 7 PM, and becoming widespread overnight. Rain chances increasing to 60%.

WEDNESDAY: Widespread rain throughout the day. Rain heavy at times. Low: 55. High: 60. Wind: NE 15-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny and mild. Low: 46. High: 66. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: More sunshine. Low: 45. High: 65. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 42. High: 65. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds. Breezy. Low: 57. High: 70. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.