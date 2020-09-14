Sunday Night Forecast: Tracking Sally & rain chances for East Texas this week

OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Muggy. Lows: lower 70s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Clouds increase during the afternoon. A 20% chance of spotty t-showers during the afternoon. Highs: middle to upper 80s and near 90. Wind: NE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: More sunshine with a 10% to 20% chance of rain. Low: 72. High: 89. Wind: NE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds increase ahead of an upper disturbance. Rain showers possible, chances at 30%. Low: 70. High: 86. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: More showers possible along with more clouds. Rain chances at 40%. Not as warm. Low: 70. High: 84. Wind: NE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Clouds clearing as a front moves to our east. Humidity decreasing. Low: 68. High: 85. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Sunshine and seasonal weather. Lows in the 60s. Highs to the lower and middle 80s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.