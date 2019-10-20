Sunday Night Forecast: Strong storms tonight, cooler & breezy Monday

THIS EVENING: Isolated gusty storms, perhaps increasing in coverage after sunset. Temperatures in the 80s to the 70s. A few storms could be strong to severe. Rain chance at 30% to 40%. Wind: South 15 mph.

OVERNIGHT into MONDAY MORNING: Storms with a cold front after midnight. Some could be severe with gusty winds as the main threat. Night temperatures in the 70s and falling to the 60s. Wind: Southwest, turning NW 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Morning rain ending after 10 AM in Deep East Texas. Rain chances up to 70% and then dropping to zero after 11 AM. Decreasing clouds to afternoon sunshine. A cooler day. Afternoon temperature: 71. Wind: Northwest 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: More sunshine and a nicer day. Low: 49. High: 74. Wind: North 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine and warmer. Low: 51. High: 77. Wind: Southeast 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Becoming cloudy with a 40% chance of rain showers with a cold front. Turning cooler. Low: 57. High: 67. Wind: South, turning NW 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with additional rain showers, chances at 30%. Chilly day. Low: 48. Highs: middle to upper 50s. Wind: NW 15-20 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and a cool day. Low: 40. High: 62. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: More sunshine, and a warmer afternoon. Low: 43. High: 68. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.