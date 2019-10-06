Sunday Night Forecast: Storms tonight & a roller-coaster week of weather

THIS EVENING: Isolated showers near the Texas & Louisiana border and to the NW of East Texas. Temperatures to the 80s and 70s. Wind: SW, becoming NW 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: A 40% chance of rain and storms increasing especially late Sunday night into Monday morning with the cold front. A few storms could be strong with wind gusts and some heavy rain through early Monday morning. Temperatures fall to the 60s overnight. Wind: shifting NE 10-15 mph, making it feel like the 50s at daybreak.

MONDAY: A 30% chance of rain through midday and early afternoon. Much cooler and windy. Clouds slowly clear in the late afternoon. Highs: upper 60s to lower 70s. Wind: NE 15 mph, with gusts over 20 mph at times.

TUESDAY: Fall weather settles in! Much cooler morning with lows in the 50s and some upper 40s possible in rural areas! Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s with mostly sunny skies. Wind: ENE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: After a chilly morning, more sunshine and warmer in the afternoon. Lows: lower to middle 50s. Daytime highs in the lower to middle 80s. Wind: South 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Only a 10% chance of rain. Much warmer and more humid. Low: 68. Highs: upper 80s and near 90. Wind: South 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Stronger cold front arriving during the day Friday. This will be bringing in colder temperatures. Morning temperatures start in the 70s, but by the afternoon temperatures fall to the 50s and 60s. Wind: South, becoming Northwest 20 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and unseasonably cool. Lows in the 40s and even some 30s possible. Highs in the 60s to near 70. Wind: North 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and a milder afternoon, but still unseasonably cool for mid-October. Low: 41. High: 73. Wind: South 10 mph.