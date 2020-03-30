Sunday Night Forecast: Rain, storms likely Monday

OVERNIGHT: Cloudy with some light rain increasing. Lows in the upper 50s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

MONDAY: Rain and storms likely, chances at 80%. At times, the rain could be heavy, totaling over 2 inches for some areas. There is a chance of severe weather in the afternoon and evening–mainly for TX/LA border counties. Highs: upper 60s to the lower 70s. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT into TUESDAY MORNING: Rain and storms ending before sunrise Tuesday. Lows: middle 50s.

TUESDAY: Decreasing clouds. Breezy and less humid. High: 69. Wind: North 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine continues. Cool morning, comfortable afternoon. Lows in the 40s and 50s. High: 71. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Clouds pick back up, and a 20% chance of rain. Low: 55. High: 73. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: A 30% chance of rain and storms. Warm & humid. Low: 58. High: 71. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: A 20% chance of rain. Turning cooler. Low: 51. High: 66. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Warmer, scattered t-storms. Chances at 40%. Low: 63. High: 74. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.