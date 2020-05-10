Sunday Night Forecast: One more cool night, storms return Tuesday

THIS EVENING: A great evening with mostly clear skies. Temperatures to the 60s and 50s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Skies clear and another cool night. Lows near 50, and a few upper 40s. Wind: NE 5 mph.

MONDAY: Sunshine with high clouds increasing by the afternoon. High: 78. Wind: SE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Gulf moisture returns as clouds thicken up. A 40% chance of showers and t-storms, some as early as daybreak Tuesday, and again in the afternoon and evening. Low: 61. High: 79. Wind: South 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A 20% chance of rain, otherwise partly cloudy and warmer. Low: 65. High: 82. Wind: South 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Isolated shower or a storm possible in Deep East Texas. Otherwise, partly cloudy and humid. Very warm. Low: 67. High: 86. Wind: South 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Storms are possible in the afternoon, chances at 30%. Very warm. Low: 69. High: 86. Wind: South 10 mph.

SATURDAY: A 40% chance of storms, some of which could be strong. Heavy rain also likely. Low: 68. High: 83. Wind: South 10 mph.

SUNDAY: More rain and storms possible, chances at 30% to 40%. Low: 66. High: 77. Wind: SE 10 mph.