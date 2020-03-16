Sunday Night Forecast: Monday AM rain north, daily storm chances & warmer

SUNDAY NIGHT into MONDAY MORNING: Variable clouds. Storms moving near and north of I-30 (possibly to I-20) to start Monday. A 30% chance. Lows: lower 50s. Wind: East 5-10 mph/

MONDAY: Warmer and muggy with mostly cloudy skies. A 20% chance of rain. High: 71. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: A 40% chance of rain and storms in the afternoon and evening. Low: 61. High: 77. Wind: Southeast 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: More storms possible with daytime heating, chances at 50%. A small chance of severe storms. Low: 65. High: 77. Wind: South 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Storms likely again, and possibly strong to severe. The chance of rain is 90%. Low: 67. High: 76. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: A few showers remain, clouds decrease and a tad cooler. Rain chances at 40% to 50%. Low: 59. High: 65. Wind: South, turning North 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Dry to start, but clouds return with a few showers late. Chance of rain at 30%. Low: 48. High: 59. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Rain likely, chance at 60%. Low: 51. High: 56. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.