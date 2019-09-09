Sunday Night Forecast: Low rain chances return & more humid this week

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and warm. Lows: lower 70s. Wind: SSW 5 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. A 10% chance of rain in Deep East Texas during the afternoon. Highs: middle to upper 90s. Wind: SW, turning South 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. A 10% chance of an afternoon shower in southern areas. Lows: lower 70s. Highs: lower to middle 90s. A slight increase in the humidity. Wind: Southeast 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A tad more humid. A 20% to 30% chance of rain and some storms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the middle 90s. Wind: South 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and becoming more humid. Still a 10% chance of rain in southern areas. Low: 73. High: 96. Wind: Southeast 10 mph.

FRIDAY through SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Hot and humid. Lows: lower 70s. Highs: middle 90s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.