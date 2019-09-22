Sunday Night Forecast: Low rain chances as the September heat wave continues

THIS EVENING: A few showers ending in Deep East Texas by 8 PM. Decreasing clouds elsewhere. Temperatures to the 80s and 70s. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clouds returning for the morning. A 10% chance of isolated showers north of I-20. Muggy. Lows: lower to middle 70s. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Fall begins at 2:50 AM. Morning clouds to afternoon sunshine. A nearby front will trigger a few showers in northern areas Monday (mainly north of I-20), the chance at 10%. Also, a 20% chance of rain in southern areas for the afternoon. Very humid. Highs: upper 80s to lower 90s. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Morning clouds to a partly sunny afternoon. Hot. Less than a 10% chance of a shower. Low: 75. High: 93. Wind: South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Morning clouds to a mixture of clouds and sunshine in the afternoon. Humid. Low: 74. High: 93. Wind: South 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and muggy. Low: 73. High: 92. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and an isolated storm. Low: 74. High: 92. Wind: South 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and still very warm. A 20% to 30% chance of rain. Still very warm. Low: 74. High: 90. Wind: Southeast 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy and humid. Low: 74. High: 91. Wind: SE 15 mph.