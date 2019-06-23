Sunday Night Forecast: Isolated evening storms, overnight severe storms likely

A very humid weekend will end with a severe weather threat late tonight into early Monday morning. The storms we had Sunday afternoon we’re scattered about with a few severe warnings. The line we’re watching now is moving in from the Northwest and will increase our severe risk. This is why we have a Severe Weather Alert in effect for our area.

These storms will end early Monday morning. Still rather unsettled through Tuesday afternoon, then we will dry out and heat back up to the lower 90s for the first full week of Summer.

EAST TEXAS STORM TEAM FORECAST: 6-23-19



THIS EVENING: A few evening gusty storms ending after sunset. Muggy and humid. Temperatures in the 80s and 70s. Winds: South, SW 10-20 mph.

OVERNIGHT (SEVERE WEATHER ALERT): Storms to increase after 10 PM along I-30, and to I-20 after midnight. Severe weather likely – with heavy rain and damaging wind gusts as the primary concerns. Storms clearing central & northern counties after 4 AM, clearing Deep East Texas after 8 AM. Lows: upper 60s to near 70. Winds: South, SW 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Morning rain and storms expected to clear Deep East Texas after 8 AM. Cloudy to mostly cloudy by midday. A mixture of clouds and sun for the afternoon. Humid and muggy. A few isolated PM storms are possible. High: 86. Winds: South 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms. Low: 73. High: 87. Winds South, SW 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms. Low: 72. High: 90. Winds South 10 mph.

THURSDAY and FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies with a 20% chance for showers and storms. Lows: 70-74. Highs around 90. Winds Southwest 10 mph on Thursday and SE 5-10 mph on Friday.

SATURDAY and SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of afternoon t-storms. Humid. Lows: lower 70s. Highs: upper 80s to around 90. Winds: South, SE 5-10 mph.