Sunday Night Forecast: Increasing clouds and rain chances return this week

THIS EVENING: A stray shower possible. Clearing skies. Temperatures in the 80s and 70s. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clear skies and mild night. Lows: lower 70s and upper 60s. Wind: East 0-5 mph.

MONDAY: Becoming partly cloudy with a 10% chance of spotty afternoon showers – mostly for southern areas. High: 98. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and becoming more humid. A 10% to 20% chance of afternoon t-storms. Lows: lower 70s. Highs: middle 90s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A 10% to 30% chance of more afternoon t-showers – mostly in southern areas. Low: 73. High: 95. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and a 20% to 30% chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Warm. Lows: Lower 70s. Highs: lower to middle 90s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: A 20% to 30% chance of more afternoon storms. Otherwise, warm and muggy. Low: 72. High: 94. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Variable clouds and warm. Low: 72. High: 94. Wind: South 10 mph.

