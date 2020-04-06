Sunday Night Forecast: Humidity & warmth return, storm chances late week

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with patchy dense fog. Cool. Lows: upper 50s. Wind: Light & Calm.

MONDAY: Cloudy skies to a few peeks of sunshine in the afternoon. Warmer, more humid. A 30% chance of rain. Highs: middle 70s. Wind: South 5 mph.

TUESDAY: A few showers possible, chances at 20%. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and humid. Low: 65. High: 81. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A mainly dry day. Very warm. Low: 69. High: 85. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: A 60% chance of rain and storms with a cold front. Low: 65. High: 72. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Not as warm with a 40% chance of storms. Low: 54. High: 69. Wind: East 5 mph.

SATURDAY: A 20% chance of rain, mainly for the morning. A nicer day. Low: 53. High: 71. Wind: SE 5 mph.

SUNDAY: More sunshine and pleasant. Low: 54. High: 70. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.