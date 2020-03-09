Sunday Night Forecast: Humid & warm week with near-daily rain chances

OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy and breezy. A 30% chance of showers after 2 AM. Lows: middle 50s to near 60. Wind: South 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mainly to mostly cloudy. Showers and a few storms possible, chances at 50% to 70%. Best areas of rain likely in the central and northern areas in the morning, and central and southern areas for the afternoon. Humid. High: 72. Wind: South 10-20 MPH, gusting to 20 MPH or higher at times.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and very warm. Less than a 20% chance of rain. Low: 60. High: 79. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with storms possible in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20% to 30%. Low: 61. High: 80. Winds: SW 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with only a 20% chance of rain or t-storms. Very muggy. Low: 62. High: 77. Winds: South 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: More rain and storms to increase, chances at 40% to 60%. Low: 61. High: 70. Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Additional storms possible ahead of a cold front, chances at 60%. Low: 60. High: 72. Wind: South 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: A 30% chance of rain. A tad cooler. Low: 54. High: 65. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.