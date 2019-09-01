Sunday Night Forecast: Hot start to September with lower humidity

THIS EVENING: Clearing skies and warm. Temperatures fall from the 90s into the 80s and 70s. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear and cooler. Lows: upper 60s to lower 70s. Wind: ENE 0-5 mph.

MONDAY (LABOR DAY): Mostly sunny and hot, low humidity. Highs: middle 90s. Wind: East-Northeast 10 mph.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: More sunshine and continued low humidity. Hot afternoons, mild mornings. Lows: lower 70s. Highs: middle 90s. Wind: East, NE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: Hotter afternoons while humidity staying low. Lows: lower 70s. Highs: upper 90s and near 100. Winds: NE 5-10 mph Thursday & West 5-10 mph Friday.

SATURDAY: A few clouds passing through. Hotter. Lows: lower to middle 70s. Highs: middle and upper 90s. Wind: Variable 5 mph.

SUNDAY: A 20% chance of rain. Partly cloudy. Low: 72. High: 95. Wind: Variable 5-10 mph.