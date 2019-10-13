Sunday Night Forecast: Heavy rain increasing late Monday

THIS EVENING: Partial clearing of the clouds. Temperatures are cool, falling to the 60s & 50s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clouds increase from Southwest to Northeast. A few showers in southern areas for the morning hours, chance at 20%. Lows: upper 50s to around 60 for most areas, lower 50s east of HWY 271. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mainly cloudy with a few breaks for sunshine. Warmer. Light showers across southern areas during the day, chances at 40%. Elsewhere, a 30% chance of rain. More humid. High: 74. Wind: SE 10 mph.

MONDAY EVENING INTO TUESDAY MORNING: Rain and storms increasing, especially overnight. Some rain could be heavy, an isolated strong storm possible. Overnight lows middle to upper 60s. Wind: SE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mainly cloudy with a 60% chance of more showers and storms. This won’t be all day, but off and on, and increasing with a cold front Tuesday evening and night with a cold front. Warm. Low: 68. High: 79. Wind: Southwest 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Clearing clouds and sunshine returning. A cool Fall day. Low: 56. High: 69. Wind: NE 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Chilly start, but sunshine throughout the day. Low: 48. High: 53. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer in the afternoon. Low: 50. High: 80. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: More clouds increasing. A 20% chance of rain in the afternoon. Humid. Low: 67. High: 85. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: A 30% chance of showers and storms ahead of another cold front. Muggy and windy. Low: 70. High: 84. Wind: South 15-20 mph.