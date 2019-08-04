Sunday Night Forecast: Evening showers end & a hot week ahead

Here comes the heat for the first full week of August! After this weekend’s rainfall, the chances go slim and the temperatures will be rising to the middle and upper 90s! We could come close to our first 100-degree day of the season late this week.

THIS EVENING: Scattered showers and storms ending after 8 PM for most areas. Partly to mostly cloudy. Temperatures fall to the 80s and 70s. Wind: NE, turning East 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Some clearing of clouds, but they will return Monday morning. Areas of fog possible for the morning commute. Lows: middle to lower 70s. Wind: South 0-5 mph.

MONDAY: Morning clouds to a partly cloudy afternoon. A 20% to 30% chance of rain, mainly south of I-20 in the afternoon. Warmer and humid. High: 93. Wind: SE 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Variable clouds and humid. A 20% chance of afternoon showers. Lows in the lower to middle 70s. Highs in the lower to mid-90s. Wind: South 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Becoming partly sunny with a 10% chance for showers – mainly southern counties. Hotter. Low: 76. High: 95. Wind: Southwest in the morning to South in the afternoon at 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny after morning clouds. Hot! Low: 77. High: 97. Wind: South 10 mph.

FRIDAY through SUNDAY: Even hotter. Nearing triple-digit temperatures. Lows: middle to upper 70s. Highs upper 90s and near 100 degrees! Wind: SSW 5-10 mph.