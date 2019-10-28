Sunday Night Forecast: Dry Monday & warm, colder temperatures this week

THIS EVENING: Clear skies and mild. Temperatures cooling to the 60s and the 50s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clouds returning and areas of fog. Lows in the lower to middle 50s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

MONDAY: A mixture of clouds and sunshine. Warm again and breezy at times. Highs: to the middle 70s. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: First cold front brings in a few showers and storms. Rain chances at 30%. Not as warm. Low: 57. High: 68. Wind: South, becoming North 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A stronger cold front and an upper disturbance will generate widespread rain and storms. Temperatures also getting colder. Lows: upper 50s to near 60. Highs: struggle to reach the 60s for most areas, and the lower 60s in Deep East Texas. Wind: Variable, turning North 10-15 mph. Rain chances likely at 60%.

THURSDAY: Lingering rain through late morning, then a slow decrease in the clouds. Colder day. Low: 35. High: 51. Wind: NW 15-20 mph. Rain chances at 30% to 40%.

THURSDAY NIGHT (TRICK-OR-TREATING): Cold as clouds clear. Temperatures in the 40s to the 30s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunshine is back but very cold. A frost and light freeze likely for us on Friday morning. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs near 60. Wind: NE 5 mph.

SATURDAY: More sunshine and a milder afternoon after a cold morning. Low: 38. High: 62. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and a warmer afternoon. Low: 37. High: 68. Wind: South 5-10 mph.