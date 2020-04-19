Sunday Night Forecast: Drier start to week, more storms Wednesday

TONIGHT: Isolated showers ending to the northeast. Clouds decrease. Lows: middle to upper 50s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Passing clouds and warm. High: 76. Wind: NE 5 mph to Calm.

TUESDAY: A warmer day and humid. A 20% chance of a few showers in the late afternoon and evening. Low: 56. High: 82. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: More storms are possible, and those could be severe. Chances at 80%. Low: 62. High: 75. Wind: South 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Remaining warm with decreasing clouds. Low: 60. High: 76. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: More sunshine and warmer. A 20% chance of rain late day. Low: 56. High: 83. Wind: South 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Showers possible, chances at 20%. Low: 58. High: 75. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies and pleasant. Low: 55. High: 75. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.