Sunday Night Forecast: Dense fog to start Monday, very warm week ahead

Dense Fog Advisory issued for multiple counties into Monday morning. Visibility reduced to less than a mile for many areas.

OVERNIGHT into MONDAY MORNING: Dense fog and a few showers. Lows in the upper 50s to the lower 60s. Wind: Light SE 5 mph.

MONDAY: Morning showers with the fog. By afternoon, mostly to partly cloudy. Warmer and muggy. High: 75. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: More sunshine and warmer. Low: 64. High: 80. Wind: South 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: More sunshine and very warm. Low: 55. High: 82. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Breezy and unseasonably warm. Low: 64. High: 85. Wind: Southwest 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: A 40% chance of t-storms by evening and night. Low: 67. High: 84. Wind: SW 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Cold front arrives. A 30% chance of rain. Breezy and less humid. Low: 63. High: 75. Wind: NW 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Clouds increase and more showers possible, chance at 30%. Low: 51. High: 71. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.