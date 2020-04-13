Sunday Night Forecast: Cooler days & dry weather this week

TONIGHT: Storms ending, clearing skies and colder. Temperatures fall to lower 40s and some upper 30s. Wind: North 10-15 mph.
MONDAY: Sunny and chilly. High: 59. Wind: North 10-15 mph.
TUESDAY: Passing clouds and cool. A chilly morning. Lows: upper 30s to lower 40s. High: 61. Wind: NE 5 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Colder start to the day, possible patchy frost. More sun with a few passing clouds. Low: 41. High: 61. Wind: NE 5 mph.
THURSDAY: More sunshine and warmer. Low: 44. High: 69. Wind: SE 5 mph.
FRIDAY: A warmer afternoon with a few more clouds. A 20% chance of rain late day. Low: 52. High: 69. Wind: North 5 mph.
SATURDAY: A 20% chance of rain and warmer. Low: 51. High: 73. Wind: Light SE.
SUNDAY: A 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 59. High: 77. Wind: SW 10 mph.