Sunday Night Forecast: Cooler days & dry weather this week

OVERNIGHT: Clouds return into Saturday morning. Chilly start. Lows: lower 50s and some upper 40s. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Rain and storms likely, chances at 80%. On Saturday, two rounds will be expected.1. Saturday morning up to ~3 PM. This round of rain will have storms, but should be non-severe. However, capable of hail and wind gusts.

2. The second round starts after 3 PM as Gulf moisture increases. As these storms develop, they will be capable of damaging wind gusts and possible tornadoes. This threat will takeover the entire area after 6 PM.

High temperatures in the 60s to near 70. Wind: SE 15 mph.