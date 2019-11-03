Sunday Night Forecast: Clouds return with rain likely late week

THIS EVENING: High clouds passing through. A cool evening. Temperatures drop into the 50s and 40s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: High clouds increase, translating to partly or mostly cloudy skies. Lows: middle to upper 40s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: More clouds and a brief sprinkle or isolated shower possible, chance at 10% or less. Highs: middle 60s to around 70. Wind: South 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly to mainly cloudy through most of the day. A 20% chance of rain. Warmer. Low: 59. High: 70. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Morning clouds to some PM sunshine. Even warmer. Low: 53. High: 74. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Rain and a few storms likely, chances at 60%. Low: 58. High: 64. Wind: East, turning NE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Cooler day with decreasing clouds. Low: 48. High: 57. Wind: North 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Cool day with a cold morning. A frost and light freeze possible. Low: 36. High: 62. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: More clouds and cool. Low: 47. High: 63. Wind: South 5-10 mph.