Sunday Night Forecast: Clouds & rain return, big cooldown Wednesday

OVERNIGHT: Clouds increasing through the night hours. Lows: lower to middle 50s. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mainly cloudy, warm & windy. A 40% to 60% chance of showers by afternoon and evening. Highs: middle 60s to near 70. Wind: South 15-20 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT into TUESDAY MORNING: Scattered showers and a few storms are likely, chances at 60%. Lows: middle 60s. Wind: South 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with a 60% chance of scattered t-storms with a cold front. Very warm and muggy. A few isolated severe storms possible on Tuesday in Deep East Texas. Highs in the 60s and 70s. A cold front arriving Tuesday evening and overnight. Colder weather quickly moves in. Wind: SW, becoming NW 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Much colder with widespread rain increasing, chances at 70%. Some rain could be mixed with sleet and some snow, especially north of HWY 79. Low: 37. High: 42. Wind: North 15-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Decreasing clouds. A 20% chance of precipitation briefly in the morning in southern areas. Sun slowly returning. Low: 31. High: 46. Wind: NW 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and milder for the afternoon. Low: 36. High: 61. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: More sunshine and a tad warmer. Low: 43. High: 63. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and warmer. Low: 56. High: 67. WQind: SE 10-15 mph.