Sunday Night Forecast: Another hot week ahead going into October

TONIGHT: Mainly clear skies with some clouds returning around of after sunrise Monday. Humid. Lows: lower to middle 70s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: The final day of September ends on a hot note. Partly to mostly sunny after morning clouds. High: 94. Wind: SE 10 mph.

A record high for Tyler could be broken. Current record: 96 set back on September 30, 1977. The records for Longview & Lufkin are safe.

TUESDAY: Brief AM clouds to afternoon sunshine and another hot day. Lows in the 70s. Highs: lower to middle 90s. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and humid. Lows: lower 70s. Highs: lower to middle 90s. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: More clouds in the afternoon and a front near the Red River. For us, still a very warm day. Low: 73. High: 93. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Variable clouds to mostly cloudy and continued humid. A weak front to slide south of the Red River, bringing a 20% chance of showers or a t-storm. Still warm. Lows: lower 70s. Highs: upper 80s to lower 90s. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: A partly cloudy sky and remaining warm and muggy. Low: 71. High: 91. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds and a 20% chance of rain (perhaps increasing more into the first full week of October). Low: 71. High: 90. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.