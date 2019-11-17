Sunday Night Forecast: Another chilly night, warmer days this week

THIS EVENING: Mainly clear and cool. Temperatures to the lower 50s, and the 40s. Wind: SW, NW 0-5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Generally clear. Not as cold, but still chilly. Lows: middle 30s to lower 40s. Wind: NW 0-5 mph.

MONDAY: More sunshine, warmer in the afternoon. High: 69. Wind: NW, turning SW 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 45. High: 74. Wind: Southwest 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds increasing during the day. Very warm and windy. A 10% chance of rain Wednesday evening and overnight. Low: 54. High: 77. Wind: South 15-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. A 30% chance of rain. Still warm. Low: 62. High: 72. Wind: South 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Rain likely with a cold front, and turning cooler. Morning temperatures in the middle 50s to near 60, and falling to the lower 50s by the afternoon. Wind: Southwest, turning Northwest 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and milder in the afternoon with drier air. Low: 39. High: 56. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Chilly morning and a warmer afternoon. Low: 40. High: 65. Wind: NW 5 mph.