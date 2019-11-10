Sunday Evening Forecast: Arctic air arrives tomorrow

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds are expected throughout the night with temperatures remaining mild. Low: 58. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Rain will start by middle morning and will continue on and off throughout the day. As the front pushes through, we’ll see temps dropping into the 40s in the afternoon. Rain should come to an end by midnight. Chance of rain: 80%. Afternoon Temperature: 43. Winds: NE 15-20 MPH.

TUESDAY: We’re expecting another freeze Tuesday morning. Clouds will be decreasing throughout the day as high pressure will move on. Temperatures will remain cold in the afternoon. Low: 28. High: 44. Winds N 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: A hard freeze is expected in the morning with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Low: 24. High: 52. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: A few clouds are possible in the afternoon with temperatures not being as cold. Low: 36. High 59. Winds: E 5 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies and cool temps for the afternoon. Low: 40. High: 58. Winds: NE 5 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies and slightly warmer. Low: 41. High: 61. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies and a couple of degrees warmer. Low: 43. High: 63. Winds: SE 5 MPH.