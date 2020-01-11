Severe Weather Tools

SEVERE WEATHER ALERT DAY: Storms on the way tonight, colder weather on Saturday

TONIGHT THROUGH EARLY SATURDAY MORNING
IS A SEVERE WEATHER ALERT DAY

TWO TORNADO WATCHES IN EFFECT:

Watch #1 until 9 PM includes: Anderson, Henderson, Hopkins, Rains, & Van Zandt counties.

Watch #2 until 2 AM Saturday includes: Angelina, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, Smith, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur, & Wood counties.

Three counties are NOT included in a Tornado Watch at this time: Houston, Trinity, & Sabine counties.

Severe storms remain likely through the night as the storms move east. We will monitor all severe weather threats – even the threat of tornadoes until early Saturday morning.

Click here to see our Interactive Radar.

THIS EVENING: Scattered t-storms will increase in coverage after 9 PM. Damaging wind gusts and a possible tornado could occur. Temperatures in the 60s and near 70. Wind: South 20 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Strong to severe storms moving across East Texas. Rain ending after 4 AM. Turning colder by morning. Lows in the 30s and 40s. Wind: NW 15-20 mph.

SATURDAY: Cloudy to partly cloudy by the afternoon. Colder and breezy. High: 43. Wind: NW 15 mph. Chance of rain at 30% in the morning hours.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies and a nicer day. Low: 30. High: 57. Wind: South 10 mph.

MONDAY: Clouds return. A 20% chance of rain, 30% chance in Deep East Texas. Low: 43. High: 64. Wind: SE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: A 20% chance of rain. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and warmer. Low: 56. High: 72. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A 20% to 30% chance of showers, mainly in Deep East Texas, with a cold front. Low: 61. High: 71. Wind: South, turning Northwest 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Colder with periods of rain possible, chances at 30%. Low: 35. High: 44. Wind: NE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: A 40% chance of rain. Warmer in the afternoon. Low: 34. High: 63. Wind: South 10 mph.

