SATURDAY PM FORECAST: Variable clouds this evening, scattered storms on Father’s Day







TONIGHT: Showers and storms in Deep East Texas will come to an end. Otherwise variable clouds and breezy with temperatures in the 70s.

SUNDAY: Scattered showers and storms (60% chance). Some storms could contain hail and damaging winds. Low: 76. High: 86. Winds: South 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Rain and storms likely, chances at 70%. Low: 74. High: 82. Winds: South 15 mph.

TUESDAY: A 30% chance of rain and storms, mostly cloudy. Low: 71. High: 87. Winds: South 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A 20% chance of a storm. Otherwise, partly cloudy and windy. More humid and warmer. Low: 74. High: 90. Winds: South 15-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms. Low: 74. High: 89. Winds: South 15 mph.

FRIDAY (FIRST DAY OF SUMMER): Summer solstice begins at 10:24 AM. Morning clouds to afternoon sunshine. Hot & humid. Low: 75. High: 92. Winds: South 20 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, windy and hot! Low: 76, High: 93. Winds South 20 mph.





