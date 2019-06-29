SATURDAY PM FORECAST: Scattered showers and storms possible this evening; rain and storm chances continue tomorrow







TONIGHT: A few scattered showers and storms. Rain chances diminishing but not completely zero. Temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Winds variable. 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: More scattered storms in the afternoon, chances at 30% to 40%. High: 86. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. A 30% chance of rain and isolated storms in the afternoon. Lows: lower 70s. Highs: upper 80s to around 90. Winds: South-Southeast 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: A 20% chance of afternoon t-storms. Otherwise, partly cloudy and humid. Low: 72. High: 89. Winds: South-Southeast 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A 40% chance of showers and a few storms. Mostly cloudy & breezy. Low: 72. High: 87. Winds: South-Southwest 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY (4TH OF JULY): A 30% chance of t-storms. Hot and humid. Low: 73. High: 90. Winds: S 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, very warm and humid. Low: 73. High: 92. Winds: S 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Low: 74. High: 93. Winds South 10 mph.





