SATURDAY PM FORECAST: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Rain and storms increase tomorrow

East Texas Storm Team Forecast: 12-29-18

OVERNIGHT: Cloudy with isolated showers developing toward daybreak. Overall precipitation chances at (20%). Lows: 37-40. Winds North 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers, storms likely in the late afternoon and evening (60%). High 46...Winds NE 5-10 mph

MONDAY (NEW YEAR'S EVE) Mostly cloudy with a (60%) chance for showers and isolated storms. Rain tapering off by midday, with decreasing clouds in the afternoon. Low 42, High 57. Winds WSW 10-15 mph

12:00AM NEW YEAR'S: Mostly clear and chilly. Temperatures 43-45. Winds NW 5 mph

NEW YEAR'S DAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Low 37, High 47...Winds North 15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with (40%) chance for rain that could be mixed with snow, sleet, and/or freezing rain. Low 31, High 41...Winds North 10-15 mph

THURSDAY: (40%) chance for morning mix of precipitation. Partly sunny skies in the afternoon. Low 29, High 48...Winds NW 5 mph

FRIDAY: Sunny and cool. Low 33, High 55. Winds WSW 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and continued cool. Low 34, High 59...Winds South 5-10 mph.