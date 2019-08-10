SATURDAY PM FORECAST: Mostly clear sky with more clouds by daybreak tomorrow

Hot and humid conditions continue this weekend and into the beginning of next weekend. Looking more like a weak cold front will arrive on Wednesday bringing a slight chance for showers along with not so hot temperatures.

EAST TEXAS STORM TEAM FORECAST: 8-10-19

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to a mostly clear sky. Temperatures cooling into the mid 80s by 10pm. Winds South 5 mph

OVERNIGHT: Temperatures cooling into the upper 70s. Mostly clear skies then clouds reforming closer to daybreak. Winds South to SSW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Even hotter. Lows: upper 70s low 80s. Highs: upper 90s to as high as 101! Wind: Southwest to South 10 mph. Heat indices to 105° or higher.

MONDAY and TUESDAY: Mainly to partly sunny. Very hot. Lows: middle to upper 70s. Highs: upper 90s to mostly lower 100s. A slight chance (10%) of showers on Tuesday. Wind: Southwest to South 10 mph

WEDNESDAY: A weak cold front will arrive. Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and few storms. Low: 76. High: 95. Winds North 10 mph

THURSDAY through SATURDAY: Partly sunny and hotter. Lows: 75-77. Highs: Increasing each day from 96-98. Wind: Southwest, turning SE 5-10 mph.



