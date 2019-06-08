SATURDAY PM FORECAST: Mostly clear and warm evening; warmer temperatures tomorrow

East Texas Storm Team Forecast: 6-8-19

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, warm and humid. Temperatures cooling into upper 70s. Winds Becoming calm.

EARLY SUNDAY MORNING: Areas of fog and dew possible through just after daybreak. Mild. Lows: upper 60s to around 70. Winds: Calm

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny skies and very warm. The warmest day of the weekend. Low: 70. High: 92. Winds: North 10 mph. It will feel like the upper 90s to around 100 degrees in some areas.

SUNDAY NIGHT into MONDAY MORNING: Approaching cold front will trigger a few showers and storms. For now, a 10% chance, but could increase. Overnight lows in the lower 70s. Winds: Variable 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. A stronger front bringing in lower humidity. 20% chance for a few showers mainly in the morning hours. Low: 71. High: 84. Winds: North 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: A few clouds, but less humid. Low: 65. High: 84. Winds: NNE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cooler morning, and a warm afternoon. Low: 62. High: 84. Winds: Northwest 10 mph.

THURSDAY and FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Another cool morning, and we heat back up in the afternoon (still with low humidity). Lows: 63-65. Highs: 86-89. Winds: Northeast 5-10 mph on Thursday. SE 10-15 mph on Friday.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy, humid, and warmer. Low: 69. High: 90. Winds South 15-20 mph