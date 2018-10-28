SATURDAY PM FORECAST: Another cool and clear evening, tomorrow another beautiful day

BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING: Multiple fatalities at Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania's synagogue

10-27-18

Posted: Oct 27, 2018 05:45 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 27, 2018 10:23 PM CDT

East Texas Storm Team Forecast: 10-27-18

OVERNIGHT: Clear and mild. Some patchy dense fog possible Sunday morning but not expected to be widespread. Lows near 58. Winds: SW 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunny and even warmer. High near 84. Winds: SW 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and continued quiet warmer. Low: 60, High 82. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds to a mostly cloudy sky by the evening. A 20% chance of rain for far northern counties by evening. Windy & very warm with more humidity. Low: 65. High: 81. Winds: South 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY, HALLOWEEN: Cloudy, windy, warm and humid with an increasing chance (70%) for showers and thunderstorms.  A few storms could be strong to severe. Temperatures:  Low 66, High 72. Winds: SSW 15-25 mph.

THURSDAY: Becoming mostly sunny, windy and much cooler. Low: 50. High: 62. Winds: NW 20 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and continued cool temperatures. Low: 47. High: 60. Winds: North 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and a tad bit cooler. Low 42, High 58. Winds South 10 mph. 

