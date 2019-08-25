SATURDAY PM FORECAST: Another chance for showers possible on Sunday

Tropical moisture continues to move into East Texas. This should enhance rain chances in Deep East Texas on Sunday. Showers could develop as early Sunday morning.





OVERNIGHT: Variable cloudiness. Some overnight showers are possible in Deep East Texas. Low: 76, Winds: SE 5-10 mph. Some patchy dense fog will develop by daybreak.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers. 40% chance in Deep East Texas. High: 96. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to a mostly sunny sky. Hotter! High: 99. Low: 78. Winds: South 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy with a 20% chance for showers. A weak cold front moves in. Low: 78. High 97. Winds: South shifting NE 15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers. Low: 76. High: 93. Winds: NNE 10 mph

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with 30% chance for showers. Low: 74. High: 93. Winds: South 10 mph

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm. Isolated showers chance (20%). Low: 73. High: 93. Winds: SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers. Low: 72. High: 92. Winds: NE 10 mph





