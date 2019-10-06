Saturday Night Forecast: Storms increase Sunday evening, much cooler Monday

THIS EVENING: Skies mostly clear and warm. Temperatures to the 80s and 70s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

EARLY SUNDAY MORNING: Mostly clear and another pleasant start. Lows: upper 60s to around 70. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunshine to increasing clouds for the afternoon and evening. During the day Sunday, a 20% chance of isolated t-storms. A hot and humid day. Highs: lower to middle 90s. Wind: South, SW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY EVENING & OVERNIGHT: A 30% to 40% chance of rain and storms increasing especially late Sunday night into Monday morning with the cold front. Temperatures fall to the 80s and 70s, and into the 60s overnight. A few storms could be strong with wind gusts and some heavy rain. Wind: shifting NE 10 mph.

MONDAY: A 30% chance of rain through midday and early afternoon. Much cooler and windy. Morning lows in the lower to middle 60s. Clouds slowly clear in the late afternoon. Highs: lower to middle 70s. Wind: NE 15 mph, with gusts over 20 mph at times.

TUESDAY: Fall weather settles in! Much cooler morning with lows in the 50s and some upper 40s possible in rural areas! Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s with mostly sunny skies. Wind: ENE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: After a chilly morning, more sunshine and warmer in the afternoon. Lows: lower to middle 50s. Daytime highs in the lower to middle 80s. Wind: South 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. A 30% chance of showers and storms in the late afternoon and evening. Very warm. Cold front arriving late Thursday into Friday. Low: 66. Highs: upper 80s and near 90. Wind: South-SW 15 mph, turning NW late day to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Stronger cold front bringing in even cooler weather! Morning rain ends, chance at 30%. Afternoon sunshine and brisk. Low: 52. High: 68. Wind: North-NE 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and unseasonably cool. Lows in the 40s, and highs in the lower 70s. Wind: East 10 mph.