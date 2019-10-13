Saturday Night Forecast: Slightly Warmer for Sunday

TONIGHT: We’ll be remaining cool with a few passing clouds in the area. Lows will be in the upper 40s with an east wind at 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Sunday will remain dry in the morning with the chance of a few storms in the afternoon as partly to mostly cloudy skies will prevail. Better rain chances will remain to the south of Interstate 20. Highs will be in the lower 70s with lows in the upper 50s. Winds out of the south at 5-10 MPH. Chance of rain: 20% (East Texas), 30% (Deep East Texas).

MONDAY: Highs will be in the upper 70s with rain chances increasing in the afternoon. The rain is expected to be off and on through Monday night. Chance of Rain: 30%.

TUESDAY: A cold front will push through the region Tuesday afternoon which will give us an additional chance of rain. Highs will be in the 80s before the arrival. This will also give us cooler temperatures by Wednesday.