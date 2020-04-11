Saturday Night Forecast: Severe storms remain possible overnight & Sunday morning

Severe Weather Alert Day:

Saturday night through Sunday late morning.

THIS EVENING: Skies cloudy with spotty showers. A few isolated storms are possible, especially south of HWY 79–if they can form they could turn severe. Temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Wind: SE 15 mph.

OVERNIGHT into SUNDAY MORNING: A line of strong to severe storms will increase from West-Central Texas moving east toward our area after 3 AM. When these storms arrive, they will be capable of all severe threats–including tornadoes. This is a dangerous time for the storms because it occurs in the overnight hours. Temperatures in the 60s. Wind: SE 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Rain and storms end after 12 PM for far eastern areas, chances at 80%. Then, decreasing clouds in the afternoon. High: 78. Wind: West-SW 15 mph.

MONDAY: A stronger cold front arrives Sunday night into Monday, making it a colder day. Low: 42. High: 59. Wind: North 15-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Passing clouds and cool. A chilly morning. Lows: upper 30s to lower 40s. High: 60. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Colder start to the day, possible patchy frost. More sun with a few passing clouds. Low: 39. High: 62. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: More sunshine and warmer. Low: 43. High: 70. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: A warmer afternoon with a few more clouds. Low: 51. High: 74. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: A 40% chance of t-storms. Humid. Low: 60. High: 77. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.