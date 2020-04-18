Saturday Night Forecast: Severe storm threat Sunday

THIS EVENING: Scattered showers and a few storms. Most will not be severe, but one or two could contain hail. Temperatures in the 60s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT into SUNDAY MORNING: Storms come to an end overnight. A warm front will lift back into East Texas. Lows in the lower 60s. Winds: SE turning South 10 mph.

Severe Weather Alert Day: Sunday

SUNDAY: Storms are likely and some could be severe. Rain chances at 70% to 90%. All severe threats are possible—including hail, wind, and a few tornadoes. Another round of storms possible with the cold front in the late afternoon and evening. Warmer and more humid. High: 79. Wind: South, turning West 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Passing clouds and warm. Low: 57. High: 76. Wind: North 5 mph to Calm.

TUESDAY: A warmer day and humid. A 30% chance of a few showers and storms in the late afternoon and evening. Low: 58. High: 80. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: More storms are possible, and those could be severe. Chances at 70%. Low: 63. High: 76. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Remaining warm with decreasing clouds. Low: 61. High: 79. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: More sunshine and warmer. Low: 60. High: 83. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Storms possible, chances at 20%. Low: 57. High: 78. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.