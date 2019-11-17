Saturday Night Forecast: Quiet weather will dominate over the next few days

TONIGHT: We won’t be quite is cold as what we were last night. Temperatures will fall into the 30s with patchy frost possible after midnight. Skies will remain mostly clear. Low: 37. Winds SE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Another cold start with a frost possible for some of the outlying areas. However, temperatures will warm to around average for the afternoon. High: 65. Winds: S 5 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. Low: 44. High: 68. Winds: NW 5 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with temperatures returning to the 70s. Low: 46. High: 72. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: A warm afternoon is expected with partly cloudy skies. Low: 51. High: 73. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain and colder air moving in. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 63. High 70. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with on and off showers expected. It’ll be chilly throughout the day. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 53. High: 58. Winds: N 15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Skies will begin clearing throughout the day with colder temperatures in the area. Low: 37. High: 55. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.