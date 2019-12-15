Saturday Night Forecast: Much warmer Sunday, isolated storm & colder Monday

EARLY SUNDAY MORNING: Clouds return and cool but breezy. Lows in the 40s, but rising to the 50s around daybreak. Wind: increasing South 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Morning clouds to afternoon sunshine. Warmer and breezy. High: 75. Wind: South 15-20 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT into MONDAY MORNING: As a cold front approaches, a 10% chance of rain or a storm is possible. If a storm can form, it could be strong or severe with a gusty wind threat. At this time, forecast models show limited development of storms.

MONDAY: Cold front arriving between 4 AM and 9 AM. Cloudy to mainly cloudy with a 40% to 60% chance of rain – mostly South of I-20. Temperatures start in the 50s and 60s before daybreak then fall to the 50s and 40s as the cold front moves through for the morning, and stay in the 40s and 50s through the afternoon. Wind: Becoming NW 15-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph.

TUESDAY: Decreasing clouds and colder. Low: 33. High: 50. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny. Cold morning and a seasonal afternoon. Low: 30. High: 50. Wind: North 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Clouds increase, but staying dry. Low: 33. High: 56. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Showers possible, chances at 20%. Warmer in the afternoon. Low: 40. High: 61. Wind: South 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Another cold front. Low: 45. High: 55. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.