Saturday Night Forecast: More humid & hot days ahead

THIS EVENING: A few isolated showers ending after 8 PM. Clouds clearing and warm. Temperatures to the 80s and 70s. Wind: SE 10 mph.

OVERNIGHT & EARLY SUNDAY MORNING: Mostly clear, but clouds increasing by daybreak Sunday. Lows: lower to middle 70s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Morning clouds to afternoon sunshine. Only a 10% chance of an afternoon rain shower or a storm. Very humid, breezy. Highs: lower to middle 90s. Wind: Southeast 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: The final day of September ends on a hot note. Partly to mostly sunny after morning clouds. Low: 74. High: 94. Wind: SE 10 mph.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: October begins hot! Partly sunny and very warm in the afternoons. Lows: lower 70s. Highs: lower to middle 90s. Wind: SE 10 mph.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: Variable clouds and continued humid. A nearby front forecasted to stay north of the Red River at this time – rain chances are low for now. This could change if the front moves south into our area. Lows: lower 70s. Highs: upper 80s to lower 90s. Wind: South 5-10 mph Thursday and NE 5-10 mph on Friday.

SATURDAY: Continuing with the front north of the Red River, we will keep a partly cloudy sky and remaining warm and muggy. Low: 71. High: 90. Wind: East 5-10 mph.