Saturday Night Forecast: More afternoon & evening storms ahead

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and muggy, mostly cloudy by morning. Temperatures overnight in the middle 70s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: A few more scattered storms in the afternoon, chances at 40% (highest across southern counties). High: 88. Wind: E 5 mph.

MONDAY: A mixture of clouds and sunshine additional storms in the afternoon. Better chances in Deep East Texas. Low: 73. High: 88. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds and storms possible. Not as hot, but still humid. Low: 73. High: 89. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A 30% chance of afternoon t-storms. Warmer. Low: 74. High: 87. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: A few more storms, chances around 30%. Low: 75. High: 89. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: More sunshine and very humid. Isolated rain chance. Low: 76. High: 92. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: A low rain chance, otherwise partly sunny and warmer. Low: 74. High: 93. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.