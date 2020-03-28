Saturday Night Forecast: Less humid Sunday, more storms Monday

TONIGHT: Rain ends this evening in Deep East Texas. Clearing clouds and cooler. Lows: upper 40s to around 50. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: A cooler morning. Sunshine with a few clouds. Less humid. High: 76. Wind: NE 5 mph.

MONDAY: Rain and storms return, chances at 70%. There is a chance of severe weather in the afternoon and evening. Low: 58. High: 73. Wind: East 5 mph.

TUESDAY: AM rain ends, chances at 20%. Decreasing clouds. Low: 63. High: 77. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine continues. Cool morning, comfortable afternoon. Lows in the 40s and 50s. High: 74. Wind: NE, turning SE 5 mph.

THURSDAY: A few clouds return, remaining pleasant. Low: 54. High: 75. Wind: East 5 mph.

FRIDAY: A 20% chance of rain. Warmer & more humid. Low: 54. High: 73. Wind: East 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Clouds increase. A 30% chance of rain. Low: 51. High: 71. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.