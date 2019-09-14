Saturday Night Forecast: Hot end to weekend, rain chances slowly increase next week

THIS EVENING: Few tiny showers or a brief storm ending after 8 PM. Skies clearing. Temperatures to the 80s and 70s. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clear & mild. Lows: upper 60s to lower 70s. Wind: East 0-5 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and hot. A 10% chance of a brief storm mostly in the afternoon over eastern areas and in Deep East Texas. Highs: middle to lower 90s. Wind: East 10 mph.

MONDAY: Becoming partly cloudy with a 20% chance of spotty afternoon showers – mostly for southern areas. A 10% chance north of HWY 79. Lows: lower 70s. High: 98. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and becoming more humid. A 20% to 30% chance of afternoon t-storms. Lows: lower 70s. Highs: middle 90s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A 10% to 30% chance of more afternoon t-showers. Low: 73. High: 95. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and a 20% to 30% chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Warm. Lows: Lower 70s. Highs: lower to middle 90s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: A 20% chance of a shower or storm in southern areas. Otherwise, warm and muggy. Low: 72. High: 94. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Variable clouds and warm. Low: 72. High: 95. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.