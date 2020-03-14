Saturday Night Forecast: Few storms tonight & cooler on Sunday

SATURDAY EVENING into SUNDAY MORNING: As a cold front arrives, another chance of scattered showers and storms. A few storms could contain gusty winds and hail in them. Most storms end by Sunday morning. Lows: lower to middle 60s and some 50s north of I-20. Wind: South, becoming Northeast 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Scattered showers or isolated storms possible – especially through early afternoon for the northern areas, chances at 40%, 30% south. Mainly cloudy. High: 66, 70s for Deep East Texas. Wind: NE 10 mph, SE 5-10 mph south.

MONDAY: Warmer and muggy with mostly cloudy skies. A 30% chance of rain. Low: 57. High: 74. Wind: Southeast 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: A 40% chance of rain and storms in the afternoon and evening. A few storms could be strong to severe. Low: 62. High: 76. Wind: South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: More storms possible with daytime heating, chances at 40%. A small chance of severe storms. Low: 64. High: 77. Wind: South 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Storms likely again, and possibly strong to severe. The chance of rain is 80%. Low: 66. High: 76. Wind: South 15 mph.

FRIDAY: A few showers remain, clouds decrease and a tad cooler. Rain chances at 40% to 50%. Low: 61. High: 72. Wind: South, turning North 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunshine and drier. Low: 47. High: 62. Wind: NE 10 mph.