Saturday Night Forecast: Fall arrives Monday, the heat continues!

THIS EVENING: A stray shower before 7 PM. Otherwise, decreasing clouds and breezy. Temperatures in the 80s and 70s. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clouds returning for the morning. Muggy. Lows: lower 70s. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: A 20% shower chance in southern areas. Morning clouds to a partly sunny afternoon. Warmer. High: 91. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Variable clouds and warmer. A nearby front could trigger a few showers in northern areas Monday, the chance at 10%. Also, a 20% chance of rain in southern areas. Very humid. Lows: lower 70s. Highs: lower 90s. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and hot. Low: 75. High: 93. Wind: South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Morning clouds to a mixture of clouds and sunshine in the afternoon. Humid. Low: 74. High: 93. Wind: South 10 mph.

THURSDAY: A 20% chance of rain in the afternoon for southern areas. More clouds. Low: 73. High: 93. Wind: Southeast 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% to 30% chance of rain and some storms. Low: 74. High: 92. Wind: South 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and still very warm. A 20% chance of rain. Low: 74. High: 92. Wind: South 15 mph.